The richest man in Mexico and all of Latin America gave a four-hour press conference last week in which he expressed himself as a person of moderate character, very welcome in electoral times. Tempered in his political preferences, despite his good relationship with the president, he had kind words for the ruling party and the opposition, or for the right and the left, if that name is adjusted in Mexico. Good. So Carlos Slim, the politician, stands out for his moderation. President López Obrador maintains that in the 2018 presidential elections he was offered his name as a PRI and PAN candidate. And he has confirmed it without saying who the proposal came from. He prioritized the business side and that is where the tycoon does not present any particularity: he is a businessman and only a businessman, despite his excellent results in that field.

When Slim was asked about the salary increase proposed by the current government, he said that he thought it was very good that they were raised for teachers and doctors. And who wouldn't, right? If the State is going to pay for it. Another thing is pensions, in the amount of which companies participate, he no longer agreed with that, he agrees with workers receiving 80% or 90% of the salary they had when they retired. At that age, he has previously explained, people no longer have so many expenses, the children are older, they will not need tickets or clothes… Who will the businessman think of when he affirms all this, what will be his reference? He also doesn't like that the working day is reduced to 40 hours. The workers, they work; Entrepreneurs win, it is the natural order of the world, one could conclude.

As a good businessman, he appreciated that the current president has taken care of the private sector and obtained more revenue without raising taxes. Nothing new, the class that Mr. Slim represents is not in favor of a tax reform where those who have the most pay the most, why, if the money needed for citizen well-being can be obtained from other sources, they will say. And this is what the president has done, who maintains that eliminating debt forgiveness for the richest is enough. But it turns out that Slim doesn't like that at all either, because in his press conference he argued that part of the economic hole that Telmex is in, the public company that he took over after its privatization in 1990, is due to not They waived certain taxes at the time. Condonation, yes. More taxes, no.

The usual refrain of the business community about the management efficiency of the private sector in the face of the disaster of public administration is also in Slim's credo. The private sector, he said, “is 100% professional.” And not the public? Not the teachers? Not the doctors? So why do you think it's okay for them to raise their salaries? What a contradiction, Mr. Slim. There are no studies that ensure that workers in the private sector are more effective than those in the public sector, but there are surveys in which the former say they feel more exploited and have worse working conditions than the latter. Nothing new. The businessman is not bothered, he assured, if the military, also the public sector, participates in tasks typical of civilians, such as the construction of the Mayan Train or airports, “some excellent military engineers have turned out, they stand out in execution and speed.” But that “they are getting involved in so many things is excessive.” Well, okay, okay.

But to defend the good work of private sector employees, results will have to be offered, and Line 12 of the Mexico City metro that collapsed leaving 26 dead was not done by the military, but rather by the Carso group of the Mexican tycoon. , who was assigned part of the blame. They immediately offered to participate in the reconstruction with their own resources, for a reason. And they also paid a few hundred thousand pesos to compensate the victims in exchange for not filing lawsuits, something, by the way, that was applauded by Ernestina Godoy's Prosecutor's Office. The check for 450,000 pesos prevented greater evils… for the company. The victims complied, perhaps due to misinformation, perhaps because they do not trust in justice, from which the powerful always get the most benefit with their legion of lawyers. Slim spoke out at this conference last week in favor of the division of powers. Of course, and the citizens too. It is the judiciary that should change, and not applaud when instead of justice, charity is done to the victims to cover up the mess.

Slim is waiting for López Obrador to leave power this year, he says, to have a good talk with him. The figure of the dictator Porfirio Díaz will come to light, the president's bête noire for whom the businessman has sympathy, however. It would have been a surprise, coming from a businessman, that the figure who stood out was Benito Juárez. Although maybe he likes it too. Slim is moderate.

