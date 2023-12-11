Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger



Donald Trump refuses to comment further in the civil lawsuit over billions of dollars in fraud. He describes the process as “crazy.”

New York – The former US President Donald Trump has decided not to testify as scheduled on Monday (December 11) in his New York civil fraud trial.

The ex-president and his sons Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump are accused in the civil case of having inflated the assets of the family real estate empire by billions of dollars over the years in order to get better conditions for loans and insurance.

Trump in the civil case: “Very unfair and crazy”

Just over a month ago, Trump clashed with Judge Arthur Engoron in the courtroom. “This is not a campaign event,” said Engoron to the 77-year-old Republican. “Please only answer questions, no speeches.” The ex-president, in turn, spoke of a “very unfair” and “crazy” process.

Donald Trump, former President of the USA, next to his lawyer Christopher Kise at the defense table in the Supreme Court of New York. © Mike Segar/dpa

Now Trump has apparently decided not to make any further statements about the proceedings. Trump wrote in his online network on Sunday that he had “nothing more to say” about the allegations Truth Social. He has already testified “very successfully and conclusively” in the case and will therefore not appear in court on Monday.

Judge Engoron had already ruled in advance of the trial, which has been ongoing since the beginning of October, that Trump overstated the assets of his real estate and thereby committed “fraud”. The civil process is therefore particularly concerned with the question of how high the penalty will be.

Prosecutors demand $250 million in fines

Attorney General James has demanded a fine of $250 million (around €234 million). She also wants Trump and his two eldest sons to no longer be allowed to run companies in New York. The ex-president is not threatened with a prison sentence in this case.

Trump, who is at the US election 2024 wants to run again, has rejected all allegations and described them as politically motivated. He had already testified in a heated and sometimes chaotic meeting in November and repeatedly emphasized that the value of his real estate was underestimated, but not inflated. However, he also freely admitted that he had influenced financial reports and sometimes contradicted himself. His children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka were also questioned by the public prosecutor's office in the proceedings.

In addition to the civil case, he was charged in four criminal cases. Two charges relate to Trump's attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and thus the presidency of Joe Biden to overturn – with the aim of staying in power. (skr/afp/dpa)