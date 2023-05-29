Don Ernesto Álvarez Nolasco used to repeat the phrase “there is nothing more stubborn than reality”, I have always appreciated their generosity in sharing experiences from the political arena. It is very easy for human beings to get distracted by vanity, to think that everything is possible and to feel beautiful. Nothing does more damage to those who dedicate themselves to politics than taking their feet off the ground, the ground is reality.

In this time of ours there is no room to be lukewarm or weak, the destiny of Mexico and the lives of generations are at stake. The overtones of authoritarianism are in the realm of reality, we would be very clumsy to want to cover the sun with one finger. The citizens continue to set an example, defending the judiciary represented by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, specifically by the Minister President Norma Piña, puts us on the path of democracy and the care of the institutions. They have stopped the reversal that the current government promotes. Two premises: “the law is the law” and “the court is not touched” are a promise of citizen action with free and critical thinking.

The leaders of the political parties in opposition they have to understand reality, it is not whether they want to or not, they must understand, the need for their consistency is so imperative that the lack of assertiveness hurts.

How is it possible that they are at the level of occurrences? That Marko Cortés establishes conditions for applicants such as collecting a million signatures is atrocious, he is out of touch with reality and plays into the discouragement of society that he expects political strategies clear and firm and are simply not applied. September is just around the corner, the process will begin and time is running out.

In Sinaloa we don’t make bad cheeses, the State Goverment it will look for the resources to support the corn harvest, it will ask for credits and the taxpayers will pay them. The announcement they make is misleading because they imply that it is for the entire crop and they will barely reach ten percent of the total. The federal government can maybe a million and a half, four million tons will be left flying.

The issue today Monday is whether the operating rules for collection and purchase appear, not even that yet. I repeat again, wanting to work in government is not the same as knowing how to do things. Inefficiency is corruption. Thus, it is also a crime when it happens in matters such as the case of mayan train. Making works without executive projects is crazy and not a little crazy, very, very. It is what there is and what we must combat in order to have a reason for being.

Who said everything is lost? So that you remember and do not forget on June 2, 2024 we will decide the Mexico In the coming decades, those who govern today will continue their route of destroying institutions, they don’t know how to do anything else. Be brave and answer the question of how the country wants your children and grandchildren to live, in your answer is the meaning of the vote. One thing only, if the answer has to do with the support of social programs from now on I tell you to remove that variable. The support continues with or without this bad government.

Postscript.– The PRI in Sinaloa he debates his reality in the thoughts of two ex-governors who are not PRI members. At the time and without reason to be.

Postscript 2.- Please! Let’s not live as if nothing happened.

