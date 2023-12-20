He has a diploma from the prestigious London School of Economics, but his emphasis is really on global political analysis. Is about Alastair Newtonauthor of studies on China, India, Indonesia, Israel and North Korea, who for a couple of decades was in the diplomatic service of Great Britain, being assigned to sub-Saharan Africa, the OECD in Paris and the United States.

He currently lives in Zambia, where he runs a consulting firm specializing in business development in that part of Africa. Author of numerous articles and frequent guest of the media, he recently attended Cartagena on the occasion of an event organized by the Latin American Reserve Fund (Flar).

During his presence in the city he granted a interview. The following is the edited version of that talk.

You maintain that nothing weighs as much in the global economy as geopolitics. What is it referring to?



I would like, as a starting point, to return to the beginning of the century. At that time it was expected that the line that divides the world economy into two equal halves – one part to the east and the other to the west – and which towards the middle of the last century was located in the middle of the Atlantic would move towards the Pacific. Now that center of gravity is at the height of India, which shows how it has moved in nearly 70 years. We also thought, about ten years ago, that geopolitics would follow the course of the economy. However, five years ago we reached a turning point and Now it is the economy that follows the course of geopolitics. When we look at what happened to the price of oil, which reflected the sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine or the trade sanctions imposed by the United States and China from one side to the other and vice versa, what is at stake is the place of each in global geopolitics.

Alastair Newton is the author of studies on countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Israel and North Korea. Photo: Linkedin: Alastair Newton

What other element stands out from that transformation?

The proposal to expand the BRICS (acronym for Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa), because Argentina would join this group of emerging economies. It is also related to the idea of ​​​​launching a new Washington Consensus that would be very different from the one that John Williamson established in 1989 to summarize a series of reforms described as neoliberal. Theoretically, this new version would focus on well-being, but it's really about power blocs and geopolitics. In short, we are in a new planet, different from that of the Cold War, something that investors and policy makers must take into account.

How do you see us in the international context?



It is a valid question to speak from the particular point of view of Latin America. A few weeks ago, a couple of academics published a writing in the magazine Foreign Affairs with the title The continent that geopolitics forgot. The fact is that, due to its geographical location, this region is not associated with the challenges that have shaken the world in recent months.. Obviously I am referring to Russia and Ukraine, the United States and China or Israel and Hamas. None of them directly affects Latin America.

Even so, the region finds risks and opportunities in this new reality. It is not like this?



The first, and perhaps most obvious, challenge is finding the right balance between having good relations with China and the United States. I understand that not everyone gets along with Washington, but geography must be taken into account. China is courting Latin America, partly for reasons of access to resources, partly for political reasons, partly for economic reasons. At the same time, the United States remains a leading player in the Western Hemisphere and there is no escape from that. Striking a balance is not easy, and for years several Southeast Asian countries more or less managed it. But that era is over and now many must choose sides, as shown in the case of the Philippines or that of South Korea, which has just signed a treaty with Japan, which in turn is Washington's great ally. On the other hand, Cambodia or Burma can be mentioned. Back in Latin America, the challenge is the same, regardless of Brazil as the leader of the global south – an expression I detest – playing its own cards.

And what about Europe?



We cannot forget her. Finally, the countries that make up it seem to have realized the importance of Latin America. I believe that the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union will finally conclude its negotiation at the beginning of next year. There are difficulties, but I believe that common sense will prevail and that we will see closer economic and political relations in the next five or ten years, perhaps in shared challenges on decarbonization.

What would Donald Trump's return to the White House mean?



We have seen several polls that show that he is in a good position to defeat Joe Biden in several key states, if the election is ultimately decided between the two of them. Many things can change in the coming months, but there are already all kinds of analyzes about what a second Trump term would entail. To begin with, it is not going to look anything like 2017 and we must be absolutely clear about that. And if he reaches the Oval Office on January 21, 2025, he will bring with him a good number of mid- and high-level officials who will be committed to a very specific agenda, similar to that of the Republican Party before 1953, who was isolationist and protectionist. Then Donald Trump would return to the roots of that community. Let us remember that it seeks to impose a 10 percent tariff on all imports entering the United States and that would constitute a significant blow to the world economy. Furthermore, this would mean the surrender of American international leadership and a renunciation of free trade.

What role will natural resources play in this context?

Natural resources are going to be extremely important, even if there is talk of decarbonization. We may be very close to what is colloquially known as “peak demand.” in the case of oil, possibly before the end of this decade, as the International Energy Agency maintains. But that prospect should not worry Brazil or Guyana much, that are in the process of developing the wealth they have in the subsoil, since those hydrocarbons will have a market and will be financially viable. That said, the energy transition will continue and help expand the importance of minerals. On the other hand, there is a great effort underway by the most developed countries to ensure that the processing of what is known as “rare minerals” leaves China, because it can use them to respond to the United States and thus limit its offer.

Which is the reason?



Chinese access to cutting-edge microprocessors has been restricted. The argument is that these could be used for military purposes. However, some understand that this is a way to put a stop to China's economic evolution. And it is not a negative growth, but it will make it more difficult for them to sustain rapid and sustained growth, which today would range between 3 and 4 percent annually.

What about Latin America in this regard?



It has large reserves of copper, nickel or lithium, which are key to the energy transition. But let's not forget that the region is very rich in natural resources that grow and do not need to be mined. For example, the forestry sector is going to be essential to clean up the damage that the richest nations did by putting all that carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and that are largely responsible for the current situation.

The expression 'black swans' has been widely used in recent years to describe events that were not in the minds of the majority. You talk about “gray rhinos.” Because?



The expression was coined by the American writer Michele Wucker and refers to something known that is unknown. These are events that we know can happen and are lurking out there. Sometimes they happen and sometimes they don't. For example, covid-19. We knew that a pandemic was possible and despite this the emergency found us without supplies, mechanisms or policies to control the virus at an early stage. Another case is Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin had attacked Georgia in 2008, taking Crimea and the eastern part of Ukraine. Why did we think he wasn't going to continue? Finally, Israel and Hamas. Before October 7, that conflict was frozen. But even if he wasn't active, he had a great chance of coming back, even if we didn't know when. Those are all gray rhinos that we had seen around.

How to use that to look to the future?



We live in times of uncertainty and there is no doubt about that. We are at the end of a geopolitical cycle, since the United States is no longer the only power. Without entering into the discussion about whether the world is bipolar or multipolar, the truth is that the balance of power has changed. The above means that there are other gray rhinos that walk around. Sometimes due to the emergencies of everyday life we ​​forget them, but they are there. I live in Zambia and on my phone I have a photo of a rhino that I took a few weeks ago ten kilometers from my house. I can guarantee that when you get close to an animal of that size it is impossible not to see it.

What advice do you give to leaders and entrepreneurs from emerging countries about how to face this complex reality?



That each one acts in defense of their interests. I already mentioned the United States and China, which do it. India is going to act exactly the same way. For their part, Latin American countries need to define what their national interests are and act accordingly. And in relation to opportunities, I think that in this area there will be many, but that will depend on the quality of the decisions that are made. Being undiplomatic, I see that this quality has not been the best in recent years. As for investors, the only thing they don't want is uncertainty. Even those regimes that are not the best, if they ensure stability in norms, are attractive.

RICARDO ÁVILA – SENIOR ANALYST

SPECIAL FOR THE WEATHER