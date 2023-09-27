Smartphone company Nothing has unveiled its first products under the CMF sub-brand. CEO Carl Pei said these devices will make high-quality products more accessible to a wide range of users. The new series includes a smartwatch, Bluetooth earphones and a compact multi-charger. The CMF Watch Pro has a 1.96-inch square AMOLED display and offers an AI-based noise reduction feature for phone calls, as well as being equipped with various health monitoring features typical of smartwatches, including the sleep, heart rate and stress monitoring. Its features also include an integrated multi-system GPS and over one hundred sports modes or performance monitoring features. The Watch Pro is powered by a 340 mAh battery, which can reportedly last up to 13 days without needing to be recharged and is priced at $69.

The Buds Pro earbuds feature ultra-bass technology and allow for up to 39 hours of continuous playback, as well as supporting fast charging. These earbuds feature active noise canceling technology and a wind noise reduction algorithm designed to improve the quality of voice calls and overall audio. Additionally, the device offers a transparency mode that reduces ambient noise without completely eliminating it. The Buds Pro are available for $49. The sub-brand also announced a compact 65-watt ultra-fast charger, with three charging ports, priced at $39.