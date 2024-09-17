The hashtag “Nothing is Impossible” topped the list of most popular topics on the “X” platform in the United Arab Emirates, following the launch of a global media campaign by the UAE government yesterday under the slogan “Invest in the Emirates”.

The campaign began with a message and participation from international star Idris Elba, via a video clip, in which he called on innovators and investors around the world to invest in the UAE and benefit from the integrated economic environment and strong capabilities that the UAE enjoys, which have made it the most attractive destination for talent in the world.

Hundreds of followers shared the video clip, which was published by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on his official account on “X”, in which His Highness called on investors around the world to come to the United Arab Emirates, where they can achieve the impossible.

Followers expressed their admiration for this campaign, pointing out that it expresses the UAE’s position as a global leader that has proven through its successive achievements that it is the country of “the impossible.” One of them said: “A wonderful video expressing the UAE’s position among the countries of the world and how it was able to have a reputation that is heard in everyone’s ears: ‘The country of the impossible.’ Yes, whoever wants to achieve his dream should not hesitate, because the UAE is everyone’s country.”

Another said: “Only in the Emirates… #Nothing_Impossible.”

Followers called on every dreamer who wants to achieve his dream and turn it into reality to come to the UAE, because it is the country of opportunities and the country of “dreams”, and it always welcomes every innovative person, investor and talented person, and it also provides everything necessary to provide the ideal environment for investment, innovation and development.

One of them said: “Invest in the Emirates.. a global campaign to attract innovators and investors. The future and investment are here and the Emirates welcomes every person, innovator, investor and talented person who wants to achieve their dreams under the leadership that turns dreams into reality.. Make your impossible in the country of the impossible.. the UAE.”

Another said: “The country of dreams, the country of opportunities, the country of the impossible… the land of attractive opportunities and limitless possibilities, the Emirates offers you the ideal environment for investment, innovation and development.”

Observers stressed that investing in the country is an opportunity that enjoys many guarantees, given that the UAE is the global investment center, the focus of global trade, and the source of knowledge, innovation, and leadership. One of them said: “The UAE is the global investment center, the focus of global trade, and the source of knowledge, innovation, and leadership. Nothing is impossible in a country that attracts the entire world.”

Another said: “In the UAE, nothing is impossible from an investment perspective, thanks to its wise leadership and dynamic economic environment. The country offers a strategic location, tax incentives and world-class infrastructure, making it a global investment hub. With a commitment to innovation and diversification, the UAE is constantly opening up new sectors for investment. Its supportive regulatory framework and ease of doing business further empower investors, turning ambitious ideas into successful projects.

For their part, observers attributed the credit for this to the wise and prudent leadership of the UAE, and to its people who love everyone, which made the UAE a destination for success makers, and for everyone who aspires to launch their dreams into the world.

One of them said: “Thanks to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE who love everyone in the homeland, make your dream come true today. Create your success from the UAE and go global.”

For their part, observers described the UAE as “the land of dreamers and achievers,” the land of limitless possibilities, and the place where every ambition finds its space to grow and be realized.

One of them said: “The UAE is a land of limitless possibilities, where dreams turn into real achievements. Here, every ambition finds its space to grow and be realized. Whether you are seeking to establish a new business or want to invest your energy and creativity, the UAE offers you the ideal environment for innovation and development.”

Another said: “The UAE is the land of dreamers and achievers… everyone is welcome.”