The British classification Fran jones For the final draw of the Australian Open, she revealed her story of overcoming: the tennis player was born with ectodermal dysplasia due to electrodactyly, a rare syndrome that caused her hands and feet to develop abnormally.

Jones has three toes on his right foot, four on his left, and three fingers and a thumb on each hand. But, at 20 years old, she is willing to let it be her game and not her illness that defines her.

The British woman hopes, by her own example, in changing people’s perspective on what can be achieved in life. She has already broken all prejudices by qualifying for the final draw of the Australian Grand Slam, the first of the season.

Speaking to the ITF for a report, Jones revealed that tennis was vital for him to challenge himself despite suffering from this disease.

“I have big goals to achieve and I want to change people’s perspective. Tennis has helped me and my goals and it has also helped me to be who I am on the court and I hope it continues to do so,” he said.

And he added: “My syndrome is very rare. It is complicated because there are numerous symptoms. Mine are that I have three toes on my right foot, four on my left, and four on each hand. The doctors told me that I couldn’t play tennis. And my reaction was, ‘Since they said that, I’m going to prove them wrong.’ Let’s say that my body is not intended to be that of an athlete, but for me that does not mean that it cannot be. Even a Rolls Royce is built from scratch. “

In the qualifying phase, played in Dubai, she defeated the Romanian Monica Niculescu (6-3 and 6-2), the Croatian Jana Fett (7-6, 2-6 and 6-1) and the Chinese Jing Lu ( 6-0 and 6-1). Thus she showed that there are no barriers, at least for her, to reach the tennis elite, even against the opinion of doctors.

