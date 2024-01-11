That's all? That's all. Also there official description reiterates the point: “The hardest game you've ever played. Or maybe not? Simply do nothing while the timer grows. If you do something, you lose. If you don't like sitting around doing nothing, go play something else .”

Nothing by Pixelatto is a completely free conceptual game in which you win by doing nothing . The rules are very simple: once a game has started, you must avoid taking any action to advance the timer. So no mouse movements, no keys pressed on the keyboard… nothing at all. The more time you can go without doing anything, the more what we can consider the score goes up.

Gameplay

Consider that there isn't even anything to look at, while the timer it flows. In fact, the game has ultra-minimalist graphics, being made up only of a dark gray background and a writing linked to the timer.

Actually on Steam there is also another Nothing, dating back to 2021, but it was much less radical in that it didn't make the player do anything and was a bit tainted with various writings and jokes. Furthermore, he also asked for money which, although it was little (€1.59), is a bit of a contradiction considering what we are talking about in terms of gameplay. In Pixelatto's version there is truly nothing and nothing is asked to play.

If you're interested in having an excuse to do nothing (it's not as easy as it sounds), you can download Nothing from Steam.