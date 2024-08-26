During the intense investigations conducted by investigators into the mysterious case of the murder of 33-year-old Sharon Verzeni, a dramatic turn of events has developed in the last few hours. Fabio Delmigliobetter known on social media as the actor’s lookalike Johnny Deppreportedly recanted his previous testimony and denied knowing the murdered barmaid.

testimony portrayed by Delmiglio

The man had in fact previously declared that he had met and known Sharon Verzeni, the woman murdered with four stab wounds on the night between 29 and 30 July. Knowledge recently denied by the man who claimed to to be confused with another woman.

Shocking denial by Fabio Delmiglio, Johnny Depp lookalike

On August 24th, Fabio Delmiglio was summoned to the barracks by the agents and questioned as a person “informed of the facts”. The well-known Johnny Depp lookalike had told the same reporters that he had been approached by the victim a few days before the murder occurred.

The first version released by Delmiglio was about the meeting he had with Sharon at the “Vanilla bar” of Brembate, where the woman worked. The girl approached him with the intention of asking him to “to advertise something“, who knows what, on his social channels.

Fabio Delmiglio denies having met Sharon Verzeni

A testimony which, however, at the moment it is denied by Delmiglio himself. The man in fact reported to the press that questioned him on the matter “of having become confused and having mistaken Sharon for another woman”.

The investigation into the murder continues unabated

The one made and then denied by Delmiglio is only one of the many testimonies that the investigators have collected and are still collecting. The investigations continue without stopping and above all without neglecting any aspect of Sharon Verzeni’s life.

Meanwhile, the victim’s 37-year-old partner, Sandro Ruoccowas summoned to the barracks again on August 24th and questioned by the military. Although not formally under investigation, Ruocco certainly constitutes a very important source of information on the many aspects of the life led by his late partner.

33-year-old bartender stabbed to death

Among the various aspects that emerged during the investigations, the investigators also showed particular interest in Sharon’s closeness to the movement. Scientology.

A computer belonging to the man and a cell phone were seized from the house that Sharon shared with her boyfriend and are being tested. It is hoped that this will soon shed light on the many shadows that still surround this terrible murder case.