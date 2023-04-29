Earthquake damageThis week, the cabinet promised 22 billion euros as compensation for natural gas extraction in Groningen. But in Oosterwijtwer there has been sadness and misunderstanding about a failing government for ten years. To see what will become of the latest plans, this site will now follow the inhabitants of the village. “Half of my house is sinking further and further.”
Sander van Mersbergen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#happened #village #Groningen #safe #walls
Leave a Reply