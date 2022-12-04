Mexico City.-An impressive moment lives some beautiful girls, while they sang in Didi, since, before his interpretationthe video went viral in social networks.

The audiovisual creation was shared by the famous public transport driver, Didi, who for many is a personality that should be known not only in Mexico, but throughout the world, by fulfilling the tastes of his passengers.

Didi’s driver, through his account @richy_mx shows clips with customers looking to reach their destination, Well, try to put a pleasant atmosphere by placing your favorite songs.

Although thousands of internet users use the Didi and Uber applications daily, many who live in Mexico City prefer to get into a vehicle of the company born in 2012, to see if they have the chance to meet the viral boy who circulates through the streets daily. .

Ricky leaves netizens surprised by showing his sympathy to the people who get into the car, this time, given his kindness, he asked some girls what song they want to hear, they opted for a hit from Julion Alvarez.

In the background of the viral clip, the interpretation of the women could be heard, as they said, “if you live one day at a time. Better let my feet take me away from this path that is the wrong path… Or again pretend that Nothing has occurred here”.

Before the unusual interpretation The young women caught the attention of thousands of internet users, since they sang with such feeling that many they felt the positive energy.

Once again, the transportation and delivery employee from Mexico was filled with pleasant comments among Internet users who want to ride with him and be part of “night trips.”