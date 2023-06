How did you feel about the content of this article?

Men leaving the Wagner Center building, headquarters of the mercenary group in St Petersburg, Russia | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The daughter of General Sergei Surovikin, deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, denied this Thursday (29) the arrest of her father for his alleged connection with the Wagner group mutiny last weekend.

“Honestly, nothing happened to him. He is at his place of work,” said Veronika in a conversation on the Telegram Baza channel.

Asked if she keeps in touch with her father, Veronika replied that “yes, everything is in order”.

As for Surovikin’s disappearance from the media since last Saturday (24), the general’s daughter assured that he didn’t appear very often before.

“He never made statements on a daily basis,” he commented.

At the journalist’s insistence, Surovikin’s daughter replied that “apparently everything is going as usual.”

“Everyone is in their seats, everything is fine,” he reiterated.

Surovikin’s wife, on the other hand, refused to comment on the situation, according to the Baza channel.

The Kremlin also declined to comment on Thursday on the possible arrest of the Russian general for the revolt of the Wagner mercenary group.

“I recommend you go to the Defense Ministry, it’s their prerogative,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian newspaper The Moscow Times reported on Wednesday (28), citing two sources at the Russian Defense Ministry, the arrest of the Russian general for alleged links with the Wagner mutiny.

So far, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not made a statement in this regard.