Information is leaked that insists on an alleged premature withdrawal of Alexis Vega. Everything seems to indicate that the Club Deportivo Guadalajara striker continues to suffer with the knee injuries that he has had throughout his career and they are taking their toll on him. This could cause him to have to leave his professional career much sooner than expected.
According to the journalist TVC Sports and W Sports, Juan Carlos Zuniga, the rojiblanco player is forced to have a new surgery. However, this means that his career is at risk even on the verge of a possible retirement.
“Alexis Vega needs surgery, which would remove him from professionalism. They told him in the national team from Qatar, do not doubt that Vega will say goodbye in 2024. He is of no use to a footballer who only lasts 45-60 minutes per game,” he indicated. Zuniga Through social networks.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The reality is that they insist on a premature withdrawal to Alexis Vega. The barely 25-year-old striker could have a fairly short career. So far he has only played in Toluca and Chivas, in addition, he has been part of the Mexican team where he was already able to attend a World Cup, precisely in Qatar 2022. However, the attacker’s situation is not encouraging at all.
For several months there has been speculation about the injuries of Vega and the consequences it can have. The player suffers from joint wear and tear in his knees. Something that wears down its power, speed and causes significant rigidity over time. That would be a series of factors that explain his lower level in the last year.
Even a third knee surgery does not assure Vega that you can have a long and quality career. Well, this wear and tear will continue and is already something permanent for Vegawho for this reason has not managed to complete complete matches in recent months.
For the moment, the only thing left is to be aware of the information that emerges and learn about the decisions that the player makes regarding his possible surgeries in the future.
#encouraging #future #Alexis #Vega #knee #injury
Leave a Reply