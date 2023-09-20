Alexis Vega needs surgery, which would remove him from professionalism.

They told him in the national team from Qatar, do not doubt that Vega will say goodbye in 2024.

A footballer who only lasts 45-60 minutes per game is of no use. pic.twitter.com/5wCRdyuaAr

— Juan Carlos Zúñiga (@JC_Zuniga) September 17, 2023