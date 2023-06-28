President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) announced that will reveal the opposition presidential candidate after July 1the day his great “party” will take place in the Zócalo to celebrate the 5th anniversary of his electoral triumph in 2018.

For the third consecutive day, AMLO said in La Mañanera that You already know who will be the candidate for Va por Méxiconow regrouped under the name of Broad Front for Mexicobecause he assures that it has already been decided from the top and the whole process is “pure faramalla”.

“They are behind the same group as always, those who do not want to stop stealingthey want to return to their rights, so they have already created a new association that Now it’s called ‘All Against Mexico’ or something like that, ‘Everyone to rob Mexico’because they are very corrupt and they are people without principles or ideals, they have no love for the people,” he mocked.

“They have registered I think about 15 (applicants)… I know, I can even tell you, just waitbecause they already made the agreement, I already have the information, of course I’m going to give it to them, but wait for the celebration to pass (from July 1)“, said AMLO at the insistence of the press in La Mañanera.

The leader of the 4T assured that the opposition is raising money to start a media campaign in order to promote its champion for the 2024 elections, and reiterated that behind the process are Claudio X. González and Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

“They are collecting money to start walking, the agreement is already group… already has the blessing, because it is the same, it is Salinas, it is a group of so-called businessmen, it has Claudio X son as representatives, operators, as was Claudio X. González dad, they look like monarchies , even the papers are inherited,” he said.

López Obrador affirmed that the majority of the 15 candidates already know who will take the candidacy of Va por México, but they decide to participate because that way they will have the possibility of obtaining a multi-member legislature.

“Perhaps there are some who are there in good faith, but the majority already know it and they are participating because they want to be multi-member, that is,their role as drainers is going to give them the possibility of having a pluri. There are some who may be naively thinking that there will be democracy and a level playing field, no no no, They already decided and all this is accompanied by the apparatus, the media, networks and a lot of money“AMLO said.

As previously reported by Debate, the event called by the president to celebrate the 5th anniversary of his victory in the 2018 elections will take place in the Zócalo on July 1, a great “party” to which all Mexicans are invited. and later, it is expected that he will reveal the name of the opposition presidential candidate, who would officially be defined on September 3, according to the method presented by the Broad Front for Mexico.