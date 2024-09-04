A good pair of earphones can cost a lot of money at times, but by taking advantage of the promotions on Amazon you can find them at very interesting prices. We therefore recommend that you take a look at the Nothing Ear (a)which are at -20% from the lowest recent price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The lowest recent price is €99. The current price is the lowest ever and is offered for the “Back to School Offer” promotion. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The characteristics of Nothing Ear (a)
This pair of earphones supports the function of active noise cancellation up to 45 dB. More precisely, we can use three different modes: one that completely eliminates noise, one without removal so you can hear what’s around you, for example while walking down the street and an adaptive one that automatically applies the right level of ANC based on the ambient noise.
The Nothing Ear (a) have Hi-Res Audio certification for playback up to 990 kbps and frequencies up to 24 bit/96 kHz. They are compatible with LDAC codec for high-resolution streaming via Bluetooth.
