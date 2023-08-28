The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few Nothing Earphones (2). The reported discount is €24.44, or 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this pair of earphones it is 149€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by Nutracom and fulfilled by Amazon. A version sold and shipped by Amazon is available for about a euro more.

No Ears (2) feature a dual-chamber design and a 11.6mm dynamic driver that promises crystal clear sound and deep bass. They also have Hi-Res Audio certification and active noise cancellation up to 40dB. They also allow you to create a personal audio profile that analyzes individual sensitivity to different frequencies and dynamically adapt the content to your hearing in real time.