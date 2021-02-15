Borussia Monchengladbach had to do without Denis Zakaria in the top game at VfL Wolfsburg. Marcus Thuram also dropped out at short notice due to knee problems. After the zero number in the Autostadt, coach Marco Rose gave the all-clear:
“It shouldn’t be anything dramatic. Marcus had more and more knee pain again. Looking at the program, we said to each other that it wouldn’t make sense in Wolfsburg,” said the 44-year-old. Pictures of the Frenchman’s knee were taken on Friday, Borussia do not expect a long downtime.
For Thuram, Valentino Lazaro started in Wolfsburg, who Rose attested a decent performance. For the Austrian it was the first competitive game since his muscle injury on December 19th.
The absence of Thuram could still be seen in the foals. There was a lack of force and power in a competitive game that was characterized by strong defensive rows. In the coming weeks, things will be going in quick succession for Gladbach. In the Bundesliga, the gap to the international places must be shortened – the Wolves remain in third place six points ahead of Borussia. In the Champions League, there is a duel against the so strong Cityzens from Manchester in the round of 16.
Gladbach’s program in the coming weeks:
All the more, a fit Marcus Thuram is needed for these games. And in the best case one or the other offensive player more in good shape.