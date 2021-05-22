End of the game, sad commemoration of nothingness, doubtful celebration of a beautiful goal and a collective farewell full of hopeless melancholy. The Barça who was stimulated in January and regained the smile of MessiIn order to forget that 2-8, that weight of the past, he then surrendered to ineptitude and circumstances, he became a coarse team that forgot the best he has: good play. But good goalless play leads to melancholy, and that is just what happened in the piece of the match whose tie was broken. Griezmann with a goal that was a useless display.

In other stadiums vibrated the end of The league, in boots of eternal rivals, who each won with difficulties similar to those of Barça. But they beat them Koeman and yours (including Laporta) the ambition that the Barça group gave to successive rivals, ready for anything while Messi and his team resigned themselves to nothing.

He deservedly won, in the end, the Athletic, and to Real Madrid We must applaud what we used to call honor, with a decimated but very enthusiastic staff. Barça lost its enthusiasm too soon, as if an enemy (inside?) Had done a lobotomy. I will never stop being a Barça team, but these weeks I thought to interrupt my membership. You cannot leave a team even if it does so many merits so that you can be erased.