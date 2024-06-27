Nothing changes in Europe: Populars and Socialists together always win

As we said in recent days, Meloni lost the European elections and is settling into the opposition, Italy lost the European elections and is settling into a position of political irrelevance. So far, it’s a fact. The point is that the Italian people gave a clear vote to the prime minister in office, but this vote counts for nothing. If we were to vote tomorrow morning, I would probably make a comment to encourage abstention. But how is it possible that in Europe, in the aftermath of two crazy defeats for those who govern in France and those who govern in Germany, in the end France and Germany decide who does what? But how is it possible that despite everything, for twenty years now, socialists and populars have been governing this Europe?

Socialists and People in Italy means Democratic Party and Forza Italia

Of course, in these twenty years they have seen their influence increasingly reduced, but they still govern. Always socialists and populars, which in Italy means Forza Italia and the Democratic Partyand therefore, at the European level, Germany and France. This is it, and there is little to be done. We must ask ourselves how much longer we can go on with a system that – absurdly – continues to think that agreements can be made by excluding countries and millions of votes. But unfortunately it is structured like this, and no one has ever managed to change it. We have to be content to protest, perhaps by abstaining. Because in some cases, not voting is a vote.