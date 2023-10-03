McGregor said Russia has prepared hundreds of units for an offensive

Russia has prepared hundreds of formations in eastern Ukraine for a future offensive, said former US Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor.

According to the American colonel, the Russian army has been on the defensive for many months and is now ready to launch an offensive in the western direction, which is bad news for the United States.

Nothing can stop them, so why shouldn’t they attack. American administration officials will say that they cannot do this. This is ridiculous Douglas McGregor ex-Pentagon adviser

Zelensky’s plan

At the same time, Ukraine is working on its own plan for a fall offensive scheduled for October. On September 29, it became known that the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky had agreed on this plan with the United States and Great Britain.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intend to launch an offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions. For this purpose, a large group of UAF marines is concentrated in the Nikolaev region to cross the Dnieper River. In addition, the special forces of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, trained by British instructors, are planning to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The source who spoke about the plan called it a gamble. In his opinion, Zelensky is thus “trying to prove his worth at any cost, which can lead to tragic consequences.”

Chances of success

According to the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will create tension on the front line, but they have no chance of success.

Our military and Russian weapons, which are becoming more and more sophisticated, will not give them any opportunities. There’s no chance Vladimir Saldo Governor of Kherson region

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, also admitted that Ukraine could launch a new offensive against Russian forces in October. He noted that there is an accumulation of enemy forces in the Orekhovsky and Ugledarsky directions.

The head of the Committee on National Policy and Interregional Relations of the Kherson Regional Duma, Rustem Nimetullaev, called Zelensky’s plan desperate and failed. In his opinion, the Ukrainian president is losing power, and at the same time, the discontent of his curators who financed Kyiv is increasing.

State Duma deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet also considers the new counter-offensive plan of the Ukrainian Armed Forces suicidal.

This is a common profanation and an attempt by Zelensky to stay in power; nothing else worries him. Their new counteroffensive plan is suicidal and futile Mikhail Sheremet State Duma deputy

In turn, military expert reserve colonel Roman Nasonov explained that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing a new offensive in October in order to extend the assistance of Western countries.

The specialist noted that the engineering equipment of the Russian military is still at a high level, and in the meantime the cold weather is setting in, the greenery is falling in the coastal forest belts near the Dnieper, so the time for the offensive was chosen incorrectly.

“What are they expecting? For economic support. They cannot have success on the battlefield,” the reserve colonel emphasized.