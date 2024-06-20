ECB: price pressures remain, no predetermined rate cuts

There European Central Bank reiterates that at the meeting at the beginning of June the Governing Council considered it “appropriate to moderate the degree of restriction of the monetary policy after keeping i unchanged interest rates for nine months”. The decision reflects the improvements in the prospects of inflationwhich compared to September last year, when rates were last increased, “decreased by more than 2.5 percentage points.”

“Also inflation underlying trend has fallen, reinforcing signs of weakening price pressures,” adds the ECB in its latest economic bulletin. But almost as if to reiterate the apparently contradictory signals of the last directory, the same document adds that “despite the progress of the last few quarters, strong internal pressures on prices persist due to the high growth in wages, and inflation will probably remain above of the target (2% symmetrical) until much of next year.”

The ECB reiterates that it is “determined to ensure the timely return of inflation to the objective of 2 percent in the medium term and will maintain reference rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve this objective”. The institution does not comment on the timing of this phase, and thus indirectly on the possibility of further reductions. “The Council will continue to follow a data-driven approach, whereby decisions are finalized at each meeting on a case-by-case basis.”

Rate decisions will depend on inflation, economic data And financialand the intensity of the transmission of the monetary policy. “The Governing Council does not intend to commit itself to a particular rate path,” the bulletin concludes.

ECB, first quarter growth above expectations. Destined to continue

The recovery recorded by the euro area economy in early 2024 “exceeded expected levels” last March, thanks to boosts from foreign trade and by the increase in household spending. And “according to the most recent information, growth is destined to continue in the short term, at a faster pace than previously expected”.

The institution notes that “after five quarters of stagnation, during the first quarter of 2024 the euro area economy grew by 0.3 percent”. The tertiary is expanding and the manufacturing “shows signs of stabilization at moderate levels”.

The dynamics on job market remains surprisingly positive – despite its monetary tightening ECB – and “real disposable income should continue to grow in the presence of robust wage dynamics, the gradual increase in confidence and the improvement” of exchanges with foreign countries.

Furthermore “in the medium term” the negative impact of the past tightening of the monetary policy “it would undergo a progressive reduction and the activity would be supported by the hypothesized easing of financing conditions”. According to the Frankfurt institution, growth “would also benefit” from the stability of the labor market, in a context in which the rate of unemployment would fall to historically low levels.

The ECB sees work as positive, employment is rising. Unemployment at its lowest

There ECB continues to see the situation as decidedly positive job market of the euro area, despite the monetary tightening that it itself has implemented. In the first quarter, while growth was higher than the institution had expected just last March, “employment increased by 0.3 percent, with the creation of approximately 500,000 new jobs.”

And the surveys “signal a continuation of the growth of job positions in the short term”, says the ECB in his latest Economic Bulletin. In the meantime the unemployment it limited to 6.4 percent in April, “the lowest level since the introduction of the euro”, notes the ECB. And companies “continue to publish many offers of vacant positions – we read – although in slightly fewer numbers than in the past”.

