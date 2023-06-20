“Nothing and no one will ever console us”: the photo of the last kiss of the son killed by the bouncer goes viral

“Nothing and no one can ever console us, but the only explanation we want to give to realize the tragedy is that you met a devil on Saturday night”. This was written by the father of Giuseppe Tucci, a firefighter who died a week ago after being attacked by a bouncer in Rimini.

“Hi Peppe, this morning at 7.18 it’s been a week since dad’s cell phone rang, with such professionalism and delicacy a doctor invited us to go to Rimini, the rest is now news…” Claudio Tucci wrote on Facebook, posting a photo that portrays, together with his wife, at the bedside of their son. “Many angels were waiting for you to be saved and will continue their earthly journey thanks to you. A big hug mom and dad ”, concluded the father, perhaps referring to the decision to donate organs.

Giuseppe Tucci’s funeral was held today in his hometown of Foggia. In Rimini, the coffin was greeted by the guard of honor of the fire brigade command, first in front of the mortuary and then at the airport.

The 34-year-old, who had followed in his father’s footsteps, worked at the “Federico Fellini” detachment. He passed away almost a week ago, after two days of agony at the Infermi hospital, where he arrived on Sunday 11 June in very serious conditions. According to Il Corriere di Bologna he remained in an irreversible coma for a few hours before doctors ascertained brain death.

The bouncer Klajdi Mjeshtri is being investigated for his death, currently in prison because he is considered socially dangerous. The 28-year-old, accused of voluntary homicide, said he had struck Tucci five times in the face and chest. A version confirmed by the autopsy, even if according to some testimonies the blows inflicted would have been several dozen.