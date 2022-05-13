The first quarter was a prosperous period for the financial system. Three of the retail giants showed better results than in 2021. On Wednesday (11), Banco do Brasil announced a record quarterly profit of R$ 6.6 billion, up 34.6% over the same period of 2021. Two days earlier, on Monday (9), Itaú Unibanco, chaired by Milton Maluhy Filho (right), had reported an adjusted net income of R$7.3 billion, up 15% year-on-year. And, on May 5, Bradesco, chaired by Octavio de Lazari Junior, had announced a profit of R$ 6.82 billion, up 5% compared to 2021. In all three cases, the result was leveraged by the good performance of the card sector, due to the growth of e-commerce. Commenting on the results, Lazari stated that “despite the increase in the Selic rate, credit origination maintains good dynamics, as people have returned to consumption.” Maluhy said the focus was on pushing boundaries and intensifying customer relationships. Regarding investment banks, BTG Pactual also reported good results, reporting a consolidated profit of BRL 1.942 billion, up 65% compared to BRL 1.176 billion in the same period in 2021.

FRIDGE

Earnings: JBS’s rise, Minerva’s falls

JBS and Minerva announced their first quarter results on Wednesday (11). In consolidated numbers, JBS profited R$ 5.1 billion, an increase of 151% in the annual comparison. Revenues grew 20.8% to R$90.9 billion. Already the profit of Minerva Foods fell to r $ 114.6 million, down 55.8% in the annual comparison, despite the high of 24.6% in revenue, which was r $ 7.23 billion. The explanation is in the dollar. Exports accounted for 70% of revenues. However, by protecting itself against the devaluation of the real, Minerva lost money when the Brazilian currency appreciated against the US.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Costs affect Vivo’s performance

The result released by Vivo on Tuesday (10) frustrated the market and the shares fell more than 2%. The company announced a 4.6% increase in net revenue to R$11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022. However, this was not enough to avoid a 20.4% reduction in net income compared to 2021, totaling BRL 750 million. The result was hampered by high costs, which rose 7% for both the sale of handsets and services. Cash generation measured by Ebitda rose 1.3% to R$4.5 billion.

ALUMINUM

CBA reverses losses

The 56% rise in aluminum prices on the international market in the first quarter boosted the results of Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA). The company controlled by the Votorantim Group reversed a loss of BRL 133 million in early 2021 to a profit of BRL 426 million this year. Consolidated net revenue rose 31% year-on-year, to R$2.3 billion. Cash generation measured by adjusted Ebitda hit a new quarterly record, up 53% to R$552 million. The expectation is that international prices for the metal will continue to rise, benefiting the industry, despite weaker domestic demand.

AUCTION HIGHLIGHT

Retraction affects numbers of Assaí and Via

The cash and carry chain Assaí profited BRL 214 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 10.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Net revenue grew by 21.1%, to BRL 11.44 billion between January and March , and cash generation measured by Ebitda also rose 17.3% to R$752 million. However, the adjusted Ebitda margin dropped 0.2 percentage point to 6.6%. The company said cost control helped, but only partially offset the impact of record store openings of 32 stores in the last 12 months. The challenging macroeconomic context also affected another retailer. Via ended the first quarter of 2022 with a 90% drop in its accounting net income, to R$18 million. The operating result measured by Via’s adjusted Ebitda was R$758 million, up 29.8%.