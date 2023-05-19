if any presidential succession The previous one presents profiles for reading in real time today, without a doubt that the one from 1994 –Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Luis Donaldo Colosio, Manuel Camacho Solís, Ernesto Zedillo and Joseph-Marie Córdoba Montoya– would have a Marxist-Hegelian revision between tragedy and farce.

There were enough testimonies to assume that there had been a Salinas-Camacho pact so that the first to become president ceded the succession to the otherbut along the way Salinas replaced Camacho with Córdoba Montoya, Colosio and Zedillo and the preferred one was Colosio until he agreed with Camacho to remove Salinas from power.

The story is told in the book I Manuel. Apocryphal memories? of a commissioner, published by editorial Rayuela and with notes stolen from Camacho’s house. Although at the time wanted to distort the contentIn the end, the arguments in those notes that claimed to be a book by Camacho were confirmed.

Before the decision is officially announced, Camacho sought out President Salinas to make a strategic analysis of the succession scenariobut with two specific points that clearly showed the outgoing president that Camacho wanted him to retire from power even before the candidate’s disclosure.

Camacho’s central thesis was that the political history of the country from 1988 to 1993 “is explained by the coexistence of two political lines within the regime: orone for exclusion and one for inclusion. The first is José Córdoba, Chirinos, Gamboa and their livelihoods in the apparatus and interests; the second is the one in which I (Manuel Camacho) have been and in which I believe ”. The argument was true; after the uncovering of Colosio, Salinas told Camacho that he could not be a candidate because he was facing the entire team of the president. Salinas had replied that there was only one line: that of the President of the Republic, but already with Camacho seeking relief from Salinismo.

At that pre-nomination meeting, camacho He took another bold step that would have surprised any politician: he read Salinas a list of commitments “if I were the candidate,” hinting that Salinas would be erased from politics Camacho had just been nominated and that another political cycle would begin in 1994, when Salinas was engaged in a team continuity project until 2006.

Calmly, Camacho sang to Salinas his commitments: “Donaldo, whatever you want; Zedillo, to the Siglo XXI Foundation (from the PRI); Pepe (Córdoba), respect him and work, not influence; Emilio, respect him and add him to help; Patricio, support him in Veracruz; Otto (Granados), make full use of it in his position. There is no personal spirit against anyone, I would act against it only if there was a dangerous action against the State”.

And for Salinas? Camacho was clear: “Less difficult closure, a good relationship from a country at peace. Maintain your national and international prestige, not retirement, new ways to take advantage of your political capital for the benefit of Mexico, admiration for your talent and your work. I am not making a personal or friendly appeal, but a responsible political evaluation. If things are right and it is necessary for me to sacrifice myself for the interests of the country, I would do it. Count on me”.

Politics, however, had inscrutable paths: a survey by political scientist Alfonso Zárate examined eleven variables of Salinas’ relationship with the pre-candidates and, two days before the uncovering of ColosioPolitical Indicator summarized them on the Friday before the Sunday of the nomination: depending on the variables of the study, “The candidate should be Camacho, but it will be Colosio.”

The Ebrard-López Obrador relationship reproduces that of Camacho-Salinas.

We recommend you read: