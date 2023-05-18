After having accepted the original rules proposed by the president Lopez Obrador to choose the Morena presidential candidate through a survey and given the evidence that all the polls place in front Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón It is taking time to make a strategic decision on three key points:

1.- Leaving Morena to compete for another party or another coalition or as a citizen in a third presidential bid.

2.- Become the candidate Juanito of the PRIANREDE coalition led by far-right businessman Claudio X. González with financing from the United States.

3.- Search for a agreement in Manuel Camacho Solís-Luis Donaldo Colosio mode to undertake a great democratic reform in the six-year term of Claudia Sheinbaum.

Ebrard’s main enemy could be Ebrard himself, as outlined in the book A President Waiting by Alejandro Páez Varela (Planeta, 2011), which tells of the tribulations of today’s chancellor in the dispute over the PRD Chuchista presidential candidacy for the 2012 elections, especially since the New Left group of Jesus Ortega Martinez had taken control of the PRD and they were pushing Ebrard to derail the expectations of López Obrador as a PRD candidate.

They were moments of tension and the book recalls one of them: “in a few words, what we want to know is if you are not making fools of us, Marcelo, the members of the Nueva Izquierda opened up to Ebrard on Saturday, June 11. Faced with López Obrador, the leadership of the mongrels They want to hug Marcelo, but they don’t want him to leave them hanging” and remove López Obrador from the PRD.

Back then, while Lopez Obrador presented himself as a leftist Candidate, ebrard kept browsing the ideological indefinitions and assuming a bureaucratic model of pragmatism and efficiency, including decisions on sexual freedom that were the flag of the left, but rather applied based on the practicality of public health. Members of the Ebrard group summarized their profile: a position forward-thinking Liberal, with high doses of modernityas a superior presence of the State, but based on needs and not on a hegemonic principle.

The key to the candidacy of the PRD in 2012 it was determined by the existence of an agreement between Ebrard and López Obrador, but starting from the own assumption of ebrard as a pre-candidate with the capacity to challenge for the leadership of a Lopez Obrador that he was there advancing to the construction of his own party, including that sentence of Lopez Obrador in June 2011 saying that “the mafia (of power) would not look badly on Ebrard’s candidacy.”

If the rules defined by Lopez Obrador in June 2021 and accepted by all the pre-candidates in bottle cap mode, then ebrard He will have no other way than to adjust to the polls; but as all the indications reveal in dissimilar surveys the advantage of sheinbaumincluding media that are adversaries of the President of the Republic, then ebrard The proposal to resign from the charges was pulled out of his sleeve, to prevent Morenista currents from anticipating his sympathies and to handle the hypothesis that the head of government of CDMX is the preferred candidate of Lopez Obrador, although more as a bundle than as a sign of continuity of a project.

What has become clear in these months of the pre-campaign is that Morena is the political apparatus of President López Obrador for the 4T continuity project and Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal Avila are corcholatas who want to be candidates for Morena as a record, but build a proposal campaign beyond López Obrador, Morena and the 4T and even against the outgoing president.