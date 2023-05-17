like the current presidential succession made some references to the president’s decision Lazaro Cardenas in 1940 to choose the tepid general Manuel Avila Camacho as his successor above the general radical Francisco J. Mugicathen a review of what happened at the end of 1939 becomes necessary, especially since every outgoing President of the Republic has to make historic decisions.

“The forces opposed to the Cardenista project”, Anna Ribera analyzes in her essay “Francisco J. Múgica and the frustrated candidacy for the presidency of Mexico in 1940”, “were on the rise inside and outside the country, and by the end of 1940 they were On the defensive”. Avila Camacho’s pre-candidacy began in November 1938 when his brother Maximino summoned some thirty senators to assemble the first succession group, while the former president Emilio Portes Gil He was building another front against General Múgica, with the Veracruz governor Miguel Alemán also in Avila Camacho’s car.

At the end of 1938, President Cárdenas made the decision that the three generals who “sounded” like pre-candidates for the PRM resigned from their position: Avila Camacho, Múgica and Rafael Sánchez Tapia, the first two as real candidates in a frontal conflict and the third just as filler. Avila Camacho represented the conservatism that suited a Cárdenas in his radical retreat, while Múgica was defined by the side of the non-communist socialist left.

The determining factor in President Cárdenas’s succession decision had to do with these profiles, with the official argument that a national unity candidate was needed, since Mexico was facing a national and international context of ideological polarization, of soldiers linked to the right, of the political effect of the civil war in Spain and the imminence of a World War against the fascism of Germany and Italy.

In this context, the lukewarm profile of Avila Camacho fit perfectly with a political alliance of the corporate class sectors founded by President Cárdenas in the founding reform of the Party of the Mexican Revolution, above all the CTM and its leader with a Marxist profile, Vicente Lombardo Toledano, already aligned with an official left-wing institutionalization.

President Cárdenas had refounded the National Revolutionary Party of General Elías Calles and had created sectors organized as a mass and not as a revolutionary class (Arnaldo Córdova’s thesis) to put the country in a process of post-revolutionary institutionalization represented by the candidate Avila Camacho, through who, by the way, is owed the great institutional reform of the post-revolutionary political system with the transformation of the cardenista radical PRM into the Institutional Revolutionary Party and his succession in favor of the lawyer Miguel Aleman.

The key point of the succession of Cárdenas in 1938-1940 was in the ability to avoid a radicalization of the socialist-communist left, although without opting for a right-wing president, although in the end the lukewarm conservatism of Avila Camacho led to a formal option of right led by the dominant bloc of the military regime in its first steps towards a civilian political system. The fine point was that the 1940 succession moved between an anti-revolutionary right and a center line with progressive profiles that placed themselves on the edge of the utopian socialism of the 1917-Cárdenas-Múgica Constitution.

Years later, Cárdenas himself would regret it: “I thought that Avila Camacho would rectify the path started, but I never expected a 180 degree turn”, showing the strategic error of the outgoing president by not being able to reconcile the international context with the internal political-ideological alignment .

