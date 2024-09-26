War correspondent Lisitsyn published notes of Ukrainian soldiers liquidated near Kursk

Russian military correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsyn published online suicide notes of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who were liquidated in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region.

In one of them, a Ukrainian soldier blames a colonel for his fate, but his name is written too illegibly. According to the soldier, the senior officer abandoned the unit “to the meat.” “There is no support. We will not hold out for long,” the soldier writes.

The author of the second note stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were sent to certain death in the Russian region. “We all died. [Президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky and [главнокомандующий ВСУ Александр] “Syrsky – be damned!” – the Ukrainian left a message.

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Reuters

There are no motivated units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces left in the Kursk direction

There are no motivated units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces left in the Kursk direction. War correspondent Alexander Kots reported on the complete decline of morale in the enemy ranks.

Went [сдаваться в плен] the strength of the fixation. Now mostly you come across flaccid plasticine, which got its first combat experience (and not the most successful) in the Kursk region. There are those who were caught on the streets of Vinnitsa or Sumy just three weeks ago Alexander Kotswar correspondent

Kots noted that the Ukrainian military attacking the region is acting extremely weakly. According to him, the enemy troops are retreating more and more often, abandoning their positions.

Major General, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov confirmed this information, emphasizing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently losing a large amount of military equipment every day, which also negatively affects the morale of the country’s army.

According to the military man, Russian soldiers managed to knock out an enemy M113 armored personnel carrier in 24 hours, and also destroyed several pickup trucks and mortars. “The enemy is in a very serious condition in several areas, and his situation is not the best. He is slowly starting to abandon his positions, retreat where he can,” Alaudinov reported on the situation.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Commanders sent Ukrainian fighters to Kursk region directly from training grounds

A Ukrainian prisoner stated that the command sent soldiers directly from the training grounds to invade the Kursk region.

Our brigade was recently formed, we have only old and sick people, a simple brigade. We were all taken from the training grounds and thrown into positions Ukrainian prisoner of war

According to him, now in Ukraine they continue to catch and forcibly deliver all men to military registration and enlistment offices. The only exceptions are made for students and those who have a reservation.