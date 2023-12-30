Notes of love: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, 30 December 2022, at 10.10 pm on Rai 1, Note d'amore (original title: Coup de foudre sur un air de Noel), a 2018 film directed by Alexandre Laurent with Barbara Cabrita, Lannick Gautry, Didier Flamand, will be broadcast , Ilys Barillot. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells us about Mélodie (Barbara Cabrita), a young widow and single mother, who works as a production assistant under the thumb of a tyrannical boss. The great mission this Christmas is to find and revive the great Austrian pianist Michaël Grimaud (Lannick Gautry) who disappeared from the scene ten years ago. Mélodie is very determined and she knows that this is the right opportunity to get the promotion that she so desires. But she has only three days to accomplish a nearly impossible mission. Mélodie thus sets off in search of the pianist in his hometown in the Austrian Alps where he has now taken refuge in the mountains and lives surrounded by his eagles. Michaël has given up his brilliant career and now plays the piano in the local tavern. At this point Mélodie will have to bring out all her tenacity and creativity to convince him to return to the stage. But the real test will be to confront feelings that both had long put aside and which unexpectedly rekindle.

Notes of love: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Notes of Love, but who is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Barbara Cabrita: Mélodies

Lannick Gautry: Michael

Didier Flamand: Christian

Ilys Barillot: Emma

Achille Marques da Costa: Lucien

Brigitte FosseyMonique

Marek Vasut: Ernest

Streaming and TV

Where to see Love Notes live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 30 December 2023 – at 10.10 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.