Notes of a seller of women: plot, cast, book, Giorgio Faletti, streaming film Sky Cinema

Notes of a women seller is the 2021 film directed by Fabio Resinaro and based on the homonymous novel by Giorgio Faletti broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno tonight, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.15. Protagonists Mario Sgueglia, Miriam Dalmazio, Paolo Rossi and Francesco Montanari. Also in the cast Libero DeRienzo, Antonio Gerardi, Claudio Bigagli, Michele Placido and Cristina Marino. Below is the plot, the complete cast and where to stream the film Notes of a Women’s Seller.

Plot

The film directed by Fabio Resinaro, is set in Milan in the 70s, a dark period in Italian history with the kidnapping of Moro and Vallanzasca who runs the local underworld. It follows the story of Bravo (Mario Sgueglia), a salesman of women, who one morning, after leaving the Ascot Club, where he spent the night gambling and using drugs, meets Carla (Miriam Dalmazio) and decides to introduce her into his lap, not imagining what will happen shortly in his life. The film based on the homonymous novel by Giorgio Faletti, bestseller of 2010.

Notes of a salesman of women: cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast? Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Mario Sgueglia: Well done

Miriam DalmazioCarla

Free De Rienzo

Paolo Rossi: Daytona

Francis Montanari

Antonio Gerardi

Michael Placido

Gualtiero Burzi: Red

Streaming and TV

Where to see Notes of a salesman of women on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired today – June 27, 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.