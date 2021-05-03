Picture: dpa

Notes in the 2008 court records

After years of speculation about Britney Spears’ mental health, court records suggesting dementia have been discovered. Jamie Spears, father and carer of the 39-year-old singer, reportedly ticked the “Dementia placement or treatment” item when he applied for guardianship in 2008 after his daughter’s collapse. According to “Sun”, the application has now emerged during research for the documentary film “The Battle for Britney” on the British broadcaster BBC. Followers referred to the abundance of albums, tours and appearances that the singer (“Toxic”) completed in the past 13 years. “It is not possible for a dementia patient to manage such a workload,” said Hayley Herms, a member of the #FreeBritney movement. Like many comrades-in-arms who are demanding the end of judicial support for the singer, she hinted at irregularities. In recent years, the Los Angeles court has repeatedly discussed Jamie Spears’ control over his daughter’s treatment and finances. Another date is scheduled for June 23, which the singer is expected to attend. (ceh.)