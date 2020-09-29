The Premier League lived its Third Day with a multitude of details worthy of being rescued and discussed. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, after their assault on the Etihad Stadium, is placed at the top of the table. The Foxes, Liverpool and Everton, add 9 points out of 9 possible. Also undefeated, but with one game less, Aston Villa.

Manchester United still does not start, but already wins:

Solksjaer’s side did not have the perfect match in Brighton. They did not even sign a good match, but they added the first 3 points of the season. It continues to be noted that they are one step behind the rest in the physical. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are still missing. Defensive mistakes keep coming (worrisome). But they won. They added their first victory.

Perfect start of Everton:

They have been one of the teams that seem to have signed the best and their start to the campaign has been more than positive. They total full. They add 3 victories in 3 games. This time for the minimum in the capital against a Crystal Palace that surprisingly had started the season well. Those of Ancelotti begin to awaken an early interest that has created some illusions in the Toffee area of ​​Liverpool.

Chelsea doubts:

Blues doubts continue. In the end they signed an epic draw that even tastes of victory, but the first half signed by Lampard’s team in The Hawthorns raised doubts, created concern. Those of Stamford Bridge gave the first time with unforgivable defensive errors. A total and authoritarian reaction after the break (previous technical anger at the break) transformed the overwhelming 3-0 against into a 3-3 draw that almost unintentionally signed an argument in favor of the Blues. That, and that this West Bromwich Albion is going to have a hard time this season. Chelsea reaction, but doubts, many doubts.

Add and follow Danny Ings:

A silent striker who does not rub shoulders with the big stars on a global level, but his start to the season maintains his successful scoring dynamics from last year. His goal was decisive for Southampton’s victory at Turf Moor, the Saints’ first of the league season. The English striker, almost without any media recognition, already has 3 goals in 3 days, and begins to oppose to be in the next European Championship. He maintains the line of last season and that is important news for Gareth Southgate.

Bamford restores full confidence to Bielsa:

Patrick Bamford was one of Leeds’ offensive references since the Championship. However, his leadership was in doubt when the Whites signed Rodrigo Moreno. However, Marcelo Bielsa continues to trust him and Bamford is giving him safety back with goals. He already has 3 goals in 3 games, and makes it very clear to Rodrigo that, if he wants to start, he will have to fight seriously for the position. And, at the moment, it seems that there is no color.

Sheffield United still unmarked:

0 goals in 3 days. Figures that obviously make Sheffield United one of the relegation teams in the Premier League. Worrying league start of a team that was one of the 2019/20 revelations. However, they were depleted from Project Restart, after confinement. Their dynamics declined, they lost their European dream, and it seems that they are still immersed in an emotional crisis that seriously affects sports. They are penultimate.

The VAR knocked out Tottenham:

Tottenham were not inferior to Newcastle, but their short and tight 1-0 was their worst argument. In the discount, after revision of the VAR, they received a penalty against that served to tie Callum Wilson. An action much protested by Mourinho who, on the other hand, does not make up the irregular start of the Spurs. They add 4 points out of 9 possible, and have only won 1 match.

Leicester and the memory of 2016:

They don’t want to get carried away, but there are memories of the historical milestone lived 4 years ago. Leicester were not superior to Manchester City in the first half, but after the break they signed one of the most famous performances of the weekend. The Foxes trailed 1-0 at Etihad Stadium with virtually nothing offered, but ended up winning 2-5 with an outstanding performance from the tireless Jamie Vardy. A win that, among other things, will allow them to face the 4th day as leaders of the championship.

West Ham’s big premiere:

The Hammers signed the first victory of the season and did so with a resounding 4-0 in favor. There was no better way to debut. Goleada, and before a Wolverhampton called to leave interesting things this season. A triumph that can serve as an unlocking, turning point and psychological confidence for future weeks at London Stadium.

Unbeaten Aston Villa:

From almost descending to signing 2 wins in 2 games. They have one less game due to the postponement of the first day, but their 6 points already signed can determine, who knows, their future at the end of the campaign, when the objectives need and require vital points. The Grealish-McGinn duo appeared and the Villains thrashed a Fulham at home that, on the other hand, are quite worrying.

Liverpool are again Liverpool:

After the doubts of the First Day, the champion is back in shape. His blow to the table at Stamford Bridge continued this day against Arsenal. Two victories to regain sensations, to regain lost security, and against two teams that, in principle, would be rivals for high places. Those of Klopp are second in the classification with full points and with a team that is already starting to carbure as before.