Notes of a woman seller is the 2021 film directed by Fabio Resinaro and based on the novel of the same name by Giorgio Faletti, premiered on Sky Cinema from 25 June. Starring Mario Sgueglia, Miriam Dalmazio, Paolo Rossi and Francesco Montanari. Also in the cast Libero De Rienzo, Antonio Gerardi, Claudio Bigagli, Michele Placido and Cristina Marino. Below is the plot, the full cast and where to stream the film Notes of a woman seller.

Plot

The film directed by Fabio Resinaro, is set in the Milan of the 70s, a dark period of Italian history with the kidnapping of Moro and Vallanzasca who manages the local underworld. It follows the story of Bravo (Mario Sgueglia), a salesman of women, who one morning, after leaving the Ascot Club, where he spent the night playing gambling and using drugs, meets Carla (Miriam Dalmazio) and decides to introduce her into his tour, not imagining what will happen shortly thereafter in his life. The film based on the novel of the same name by Giorgio Faletti, bestseller of 2010.

Notes of a female salesman: cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast? Here are all the actors and their characters played. Fabio Resinaro’s film is aired in absolute first viewing on Sky Cinema Uno on Friday 25 June at 9.15 pm. Available on demand and streaming on NOW.

Mario Sgueglia: Bravo

Miriam Dalmazio: Carla

Libero De Rienzo

Paolo Rossi: Daytona

Francesco Montanari

Antonio Gerardi

Michele Placido

Gualtiero Burzi: Red

Streaming and tv

Where to see Notes from a woman salesman on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 25, 2021 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.