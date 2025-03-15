Notes from a journalist in March 2020 (subject to confirmation, such as the news)

On March 14, 2020 it was Saturday and was on my 30 square meter floor of the center of Madrid with almost 39 fever. I remember that I put television with a state of agitation that I no longer knew if it was for the temperature or because we were getting into an unknown territory. I say unknown not to say Martian. Spain was in alarm and was prohibited, from the next day, to go out.

I was lucky. The Coronavirus spent in three days when I did things as absurd as trying to look for masks to the health center. I swear what they recommended by phone from the Ministry of Health. Those workers who took it knew as little about the virus as me: in those days, several people in my environment with the same symptoms received different diagnoses. “If you don’t have dyspnea, if you don’t drown, it’s not coronavirus,” they told my partner. They placed me in a list where the “suspects” were going to have the infection.

I returned to work on the decline on March 18. Of those days I don’t remember much, if I am sincere. There was an avalanche, this is not forgotten, of news to write, of stories to tell and questions to answer. In many of our agendas, not a single number appeared when we were looking for “epidemiologist.”

I have resorted to the memory of others to validate your own, subjecting myself to the good journalistic praxis of confirmation. During this week I asked my classmates of the Society Section what they remember.

Raúl Rejón tells me that he thought “what body pain” on March 13 when he got up. In the afternoon, already half feverish and from home, He prepared an article For the next day that was titled: “UCI doctors warn that up to 9,000 people at the same time may need intensive care for the coronavirus.” There were only 4,000 beds in Spain. “Tomorrow you open,” said our boss, Natalia Chientaroli. Pedro Sánchez had already announced the alarm status, although until the next day they did not materialize All measures In another appearance.

Natalia saw the announcement of confinement from the bed, also as a “sick of the first wave.” Yes, in the section we had overrepresentation of infections the first days. The rest lasted little because he was in charge of the section that became the “neuralgic center of the newspaper.” “It was an obsession that occupied all our hours with great professional responsibility – to publish about something delicate and uncertain feeling that each word had the power to save lives or unleash panic – and personal – the sustaining my children in a home in which there was some security and joy when outside it looked so much like hell -.” At home, journalists were two of different media! “We were hidden exclusively with the same love (and at the same time) that we put the food in the oven.”

Marta Borraz remembers the epidemiologists who “responded to almost any hour of the day.” They were our great allies in a new time in which they happened, however, old things: “Many of those who had that availability were men.” He was publishing, with the rest of the sick section, the opening of the day: they lock us at home. “Beyond work, life became a kind of bubble that stopped a little time and took the opportunity to do those things for which frantic life does not leave so much space: reading, doing sports (online) or starting an illustration course that I never ended,” he recalls. “If possible it was from the privilege of living with someone in a spacious house and without walking worried about the health of any loved one”:

“I was so convinced that they were going to lock us that a few days before I cut my hair and filled the gas tank,” says Antonio Martínez Ron, that in the first days of confinement he led to his father’s house, transplanted kidney, to take the medicines. “Only ambulances and funeral cars were seen, it was the closest thing to the end of the world.”

Of that difficult coverage – and stimulating even if only from the journalistic point of view – were also part of Belén Remacha, who was then responsible for health and health in the newspaper; Ana Requena; Daniel Sánchez Caballero; Monica Zas; Laura Galaup; Elena Cabrera or Marina Estévez, in addition to all the companions of the writing that from their areas covered what was happening in politics or in the economy.

With the anniversary excuse some have remembered that strange dissociation even if it costs us to look back. Do we want to forget it and it is healthy that it be so? That goes This article. The five years from the outbreak of the pandemic has also brought us the Public reappearance of Fernando Simón. What has rained.

While you were other things …

The first national law is on the way to Congress to protect minors from alcohol in a country where everything is celebrated by providing (with wine or beer, of course), leaving reeds or drinking glasses. The measures.

Autism diagnoses multiply

Specifically, for four in the last decade. As there is no specific statistic, the most reliable indicator until there is the registration in the educational system through which all children pass. In 12 years, 19,023 students have passed throughout the country in the 2011-2012 academic year, which was then defined as “generalized developmental disorders” to 78,063 students in the 2022-2023 course, the last one with data in the Ministry of Education.

We have wondered why. Those who know about this ensure that it has improved in detection and that has made many cases emerge with a lower impact (the disorder covers a broad spectrum with symptoms of different intensity) that were not considered before autism. Especially among less analyzed groups such as adults (yes, it is not a matter only of children) and specifically, within them, women.

I take advantage to leave here another report we published a few months ago About late diagnoses.

I finish for today. I hope you have a nice weekend.

