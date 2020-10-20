I’m sure many of you are surprised, like me, with certain decisions of the coaches. I’m talking about getting rid of players like James or Reguilón what a good role they have always played in their teams. Nobody knows exactly what happened to Zidane to make the decisive decision to sell them. James has been reigning in the Premier for weeks, which seems his toy. Imagine what will happen now after the terrible injury of Van Dijk, which leaves the orphan Liverpool. For his part, Reguilón does the same on the left wing of the Tottenham and the national team at a time when Zidane’s team is lacking. Both sales are a mistake that the merengue team will surely pay dearly for. The whites lack drive and talent, which they enjoy, but without fulfillment right now. Also goal.

For his part, Barça, which many of us raised after the first days, has denied us and has returned to reality, that of a team under construction that still needs to be worked to dominate. As soon as an opponent with momentum appears, the chances, the goal and the combination game with which he seduced us in the first dates disappear. It gives the feeling that resources are lacking, although it is hasty to affirm it just after the stoppage for the national teams. Many players returned tired from their long journeys, but it seems that some pieces are missing, which perhaps, with a good preparation, they can supply.

This weekend both teams showed their most vulnerable faces against clearly inferior rivals. It could be said without any doubt that the Classic more decaffeinated in recent years. Neither team scares. But you know what? That a Barça-Madrid continues to be the game of the year in any circumstance or latitude. Although certain players are absent, greatness is the heritage of these two teams more than any other. I hope they don’t let me look bad after this statement and this Saturday do what both teams know how to do: give us a memorable Classic.