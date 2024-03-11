A notebook from Asus with two screens meets the Lenovo with a folding display. Two original devices in comparison.

Young love with a hinge: The Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold offers a giant display that can be folded up. Image: Manufacturer

MThere's more to it: When working on a stationary computer, you've gotten used to the monitors getting bigger and the graphics cards delivering higher resolution. More brings more. If you have enough space, you might want to use a 4K or 5K monitor, and some are even considering a 6K monitor that shows its pixels on a 32-inch diagonal display.

You often have to be very modest when using a notebook. Most company computers come with 12 or 14 inches and the idea is that you can connect an external monitor in the office. Large notebooks with 16 to 18 inches are almost primarily aimed at gamers and are avoided by creative people and nomads who fly a lot.