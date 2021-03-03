Didier Bigorgne, historian of political and social movements, died at the age of 74. A native of Monthermé (Ardennes), son of workers, he became a teacher and began studying history. Member of the French Communist Party, deputy mayor of Nouzonville, he then moved away. Marked by the work on Jaurès de Rolande Trempé, he was active in the Société d’histoire des Ardennes and the review Terres ardennaises. Collaborator at Maitron, he is the author of several books on union and libertarian activists. His thesis, defended at the University of Paris-XIII in 2001, on the Revolutionary Socialist Workers ‘Party, examined one of the socialist families of the end of the nineteenth century combining federalism, autonomous aspiration, workers’ values ​​and libertarian aspirations. L’Humanité offers its condolences to his family and loved ones.