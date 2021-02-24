Jacqueline Durand, activist of the PCF and the UFF, passed away on February 13, in Aigues-Vives, in the Gard, at the age of 94. Born Berger on June 1, 1926 in Audun-le-Roman, in Meurthe-et-Moselle, in a family of railway workers, she grew up in Vesoul, in Haute-Saône, before being hired as a secretary after her typing studies. She meets her future husband, Pierre Durand, FTP resistant, bodyguard of Colonel Fabien, deported to Buchenwald, close to Marcel Paul, federal secretary of the PCF of Haute-Saône then of Haut-Rhin after the war.