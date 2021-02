Jean Kervision, former deputy mayor of Guilvinec (Finistère), died at the age of 93. Son of resistance fighter and fighter during the Spanish Civil War, communist militant since 1945, at the UJRF then at the PCF, the secular teacher is unionized with the SNI. He taught in Guiler-sur-Goyen, then became director of the school in Plomeur. The PCF section secretary in the 1970s was elected deputy mayor at Guilvinec in the 1980s. Founding director, he was also editor-in-chief of Travailleur bigouden.