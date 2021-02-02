Jean Le Jeune, former FTPF commander of Côtes-du-Nord in Brittany, died at the age of 99. Born in Plévin, the mechanic, from a poor family, took the head of an FTP group at the end of 1942, distributing leaflets and Humanity with clandestine nocturnal collages. He joined the underground PCF in April 1943 and took part, under the pseudonym Mickey and then Émile, in several sabotage actions and military operations. Following a reorganization of the Resistance due to denunciations, he was appointed departmental commander of the FTP in 1944.