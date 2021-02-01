Paul Linossier, former communist mayor of La Bâthie (Savoie), died at the age of 99. The young Communist from Saint-Étienne joined the Resistance in the FTP maquis of Haute-Loire, then joined the 13th FTP battalion of Ardèche. Coming to Savoy in 1951, he worked at the Sisa of Notre-Dame-de-Briançon as a designer and developed a notable union activity. Then settled in La Bâthie, he was deputy mayor from 1971, then mayor between 1983 and 1995. He then devoted himself to the memory of the Resistance and received the Legion of Honor in 2015.