Michel Derrien, former municipal councilor of Morlaix (Finistère), died at the age of 90. Son of a farmer, the former teacher from Plouyé, a long-standing communist activist, was responsible for the Morlaix section and elected municipal for four terms from 1976. This inhabitant of the Boissière district was concerned with doing participate the population in municipal choices and acted in the service of the most vulnerable at Secours populaire de Morlaix and as union official.