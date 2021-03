Gaston Faure, retired farmer in Boucé, in Allier, died at the age of 87. Continuous activist, agricultural unionist within the Departmental Association of Agricultural Retirees (Adra), Board member of the National Union of Retired and Elderly People (UNRPA) of Varennes-sur-Allier, member of Arac and Anacr, because a veteran of the Algerian war, the PCF member was also a historical subscriber to the Earth and was trying to find new readers.