Maurice Touzot, activist from Saône-et-Loire, has just died at 79 years old. A teacher, notably in Montceau-les-Mines, at the IMP in Cruzille then at the Varennes-le-Grand penitentiary center, he joined the Communist Youth in 1959 and quickly took responsibility for the PCF. Candidate for the departmental elections, he will be dismissed from his post as correspondent of the regional daily Journal de Saône-et-Loire (JSL), which attacked him, as well as Marie-George Buffet, for defamation about an article published in the newspaper of the local chapter of the PCF.