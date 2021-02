Pascal Huard, activist of the PCF and the CGT, died on February 22, in his 57th year. Secretary of the labor exchange and secretary general of the local union CGT d’Aubervilliers, in Seine-Saint-Denis, from 1996 to 1999, as well as member of the EC and of the UD CGT 93 bureau, Pascal Huard was in addition municipal councilor of Aubervilliers. His funeral will take place in family privacy, in the Jura.