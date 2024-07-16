Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Press Split

A note on an illegally parked trailer sparks an argument. The resident’s angry message is quite something.

Kassel – Whether in metropolises or rural areas, the problem of long-term parking is omnipresent. Vehicles such as mobile homes, second cars or trailers are often parked in permitted zones and then ignored for months. This leads to the displeasure of residents, who are constantly looking for a parking space that is blocked by these long-term parkers. It is therefore not surprising that some people are taking all possible measures to combat this.

An angry resident insults the parking offender: “Who parks their trailer so carelessly?”

One trailer seems to be getting on a local resident’s nerves in particular. A note is doing the rounds on Reddit, showing how long the author has had to put up with this annoyance. “Hello, owner of this trailer,” the person begins his tirade and continues: “From the beginning, I’ve been wondering who would park their trailer here so thoughtlessly on valuable parking spaces, while there is plenty of space 150 meters away at the forest cemetery.” The note is less reminiscent of an emotional letter from a man whose girlfriend was killed three years ago, but more of a notice from a short-term parker with 20 adhesive strips.

The angry resident also gives the long-term parker a legal lecture, albeit with a rather unfriendly undertone: “Since thinking for yourself doesn’t seem to be one of your strengths, I’ll give you a quick tip: A trailer without a towing vehicle can only stay in the same place for a maximum of two weeks, but you don’t seem to care about that for 1.5 months.” And the angry resident seems to be right. According to the catalog of fines, a fine of 20 euros is due after two weeks.

“You Kek”: Resident angrily insults parking offender because he parks too long

The person also threatens: “I’ll move him as soon as possible, otherwise I’ll take further steps.” What steps these are exactly are not explained. However, the resident does throw a “You Kek” after the parking offender. “Kek” is a derogatory term that means something like victim, failure or loser.

The Reddit community can largely understand the resident’s anger, but also had to laugh: “You idiot – it killed me,” one of the commentators found amusing. Another would immediately file a “report for property damage” because the duct tape “is difficult to remove and leaves traces.” It remains to be seen whether this dispute will find a sensible solution.

By the way, the A fine can be imposed for incorrectly separating waste, a homeowner from Munich even demands that incorrectly separating waste. (ank)