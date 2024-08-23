Home World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Press Split

Announcements between neighbors are often made via a notice board. The content and expectations vary widely – and the answers are usually harsh.

Munich – Parties are not always welcome in the neighborhood, especially if they go on late into the night. However, some residents are happy to turn a blind eye if it is just a little loud. Calling the police straight away often underlines the narrow-mindedness of some people, even if it is their right. Something like quiet at night and complaining about it down to the minute is something typically German; young people refer to such people as “Alman”. A note about a milestone birthday has sparked a discussion that could not be more German in detail.

A notice posted in the neighbourhood is countered with a note and sparks discussion

Putting up notices in the neighborhood is a common practice. For example, a note stuck to the door with painter’s tape or an “unbelievable” letter addressed to dog ownersBut in this case, someone just wanted to celebrate a birthday. The announcement didn’t take long to get a response, and the Reddit community is also discussing it intensively. “Dear neighbors, on Friday, September 6th, we’re celebrating a big birthday in the yard,” the announcement says. The party will therefore take place outside. “It may get a bit loud until around 3:00 a.m. Please be understanding.”

Attached to the printed note is a reply on a notepad that says: “After midnight, the police will be called.” It seems that the person who responded also crossed out the 3:00 o’clock and made a “12” with the same color as on the note. Discussion reminds of a “brain nag” note from another neighborhoodOpinions on the birthday note varied widely. From “it would be better to talk to each other than call the police” to “I hate people who think that such a stupid note can disrupt your night’s rest”.

“But I’m also German”: No understanding for celebrations in the neighbourhood – despite announcement

One person commented about himself: “But I’m German too. I think partying in the courtyard until 3 a.m. is excessive. Then you should rent something.” Some people give the advice to rent something because they don’t agree with being so loud for so long. Still others are annoyed that the neighbors who respond are even too generous. “Until 10 p.m., no longer,” or “after 10 p.m., the volume should be kept to a minimum.” These people may be on the safe side legally, but no discussion screams “Germany” more than this one. Even in parking lots, notes can be attached to cars or trailers to express displeasure.

There is also a small section that focuses on the definition of times. The answer sheet says “midnight”, but the crossed-out time is “12 noon”. “12 noon or midnight? Instructions are incomprehensible. Party until 6 a.m. as a compromise”. “So you can party not only until 3 a.m., but even until 12 noon. And it’s never after midnight anyway. So the police won’t be called,” one comment rounds off the big “Alman” discussion. (ank)