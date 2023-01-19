His name is Gabriel, the 22-year-old boy who, after Messina Denaro’s capture, wrote a note for Giovanni Falcone

Yesterday a note handwritten by an anonymous person and placed on the Judge’s tombstone went viral John Falcone in Palermo, after the capture of Metto Messina Denaro. It was written by Gabriel, a 22-year-old boy from Palermo who, despite not having lived through the massacres of the early 1990s, felt like making this gesture. The story of the young man to the journalists of Fanpage.it.

The capture of Matteo Messina Denaro, after 30 years on the run, represents the closing of a circle that had opened in the early 1990s, with the now well-known period of the massacre strategy of the Sicilian Mafia.

In one of those massacres, on 23 May 1992, the magistrate Giovanni Falcone lost his life, who together with his colleague Paolo Borsellinokilled 2 months later still in an attack, still represents the symbol of the fight against the mafia.

Judge Falcone is buried in the church of San Domenico a Palermo and the day after the capture of the boss Messina Denaro, a note appeared on his tombstone that caused a sensation and struck many.

The ticket, handwritten with a Red penreads like this: “We made it Giovà… After 30 years“.

To publish it, on the page of the Falcon Foundationwas the sister of the judge, Maria Falcone.

Who wrote the note placed on the tomb of Giovanni Falcone

The post immediately went viral and in a few hours it also came to the attention of the author of the note himself. His name is Gabriel and is a boy of only 22 years old Palermo.

Reached by journalists from Fanpage.ithe said he was amazed by all this fuss, but also glad that his gesture was so much admired by many.

A gesture that he felt like doingdespite the fact that he didn’t personally experience those terrible years that martyred the whole of Sicily.

That message, Gabriel wrote it with a red pen so that it stood out, explained the 22-year-old himself. He has then continued: