You should handle electricity carefully. A piece of paper was found on the wall of a house that created a tangled mess of cables for the doorbell – complete with an instruction manual.

Munich – A notice is not uncommon on residential buildings. You can often see it at the entrance door or in the stairwell. The content ranges from Announcements to the neighborhoodinformation to the residents up to Complaints about the behavior of some neighbors. A snapshot of a laminated note that was on a doorbell has now been published online.

Note on doorbell contains dangerous operating instructions – “Hold for a maximum of one second”

What initially sounds quite unspectacular turns out to be quite unusual upon closer inspection. A look at the photo of the doorbell and the notice that appears on it Reddit was published shows that the good piece seems a little unfinished. Which is probably why the note with the heading “How to use the doorbell” makes perfect sense. Instead of a standard bell, all you can see is a hole in a house facade with several cables of different colors sticking out of it.

In order to achieve the desired ringing effect, you should only follow the instructions. “Hold the lower white wire with a thin black line on the red wire for a maximum of one second,” the instructions begin. And follows with an urgent warning: “No longer, otherwise the coil will burn out!” And further: “If no one comes, maybe repeat.”

Use an unfinished doorbell at your own risk – “Repairing the doorbell would also be too easy”

But why the important safety instructions are only shown in smaller font size at the end of the text on the note seems a bit questionable. “Bare wire carries 220 V, be careful! Only touch the red wire on the insulation,” it warns. So it's not exactly safe to use the strange doorbell. This was also what some users who commented on the Reddit post thought.

“Extra laminated, so it will probably be like this for longer,” one user speculated. And added ironically: “But repairing the doorbell would be too easy.” Another said: “I would actually like to try it out. “I feel like MacGyver defusing a bomb.”

Tangled cables on the house wall: “Especially fax the small print to the public prosecutor’s office”

Some users found that they would rather knock on such a doorbell. One person joked: “You can simply tell Jehovah’s Witnesses in a friendly manner that you are not interested.” Meanwhile, another recommended: “In the event of an electrical accident, please fax the notice, especially the small print, to the public prosecutor’s office. Thanks.”

In fact, there could still be consequences to be feared in the event of an accident. On the homepage of the German testing service it says: “In the private sector, it is mainly sockets, cables and lamps that cause electric shocks in the 230V range when an electrical accident occurs. Often one of the main problems here is that ‘maintenance’ or tinkering work is carried out on devices without interrupting the power supply.”

We can only hope that no one is harmed by the unfinished doorbell. Meanwhile A notice with strange wording recently caused a stir. And also A notice at the checkout of the discounter Aldi was met with astonishment.