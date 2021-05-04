Getting to know someone single during the pandemic has most likely made it difficult. Every method is used – including notices.

Berlin – In the Moabit district, someone is looking for someone they are visibly taken with. But the choice of words and the bizarre description confuses most of them. Even if the note is ultimately very cute and worth a romantic attempt. It was posted on the “notesofberlin” page on Instagram.

The author – this is not quite clear from the notice – starts with the words: “Hey, we went last night, 1./2. May, drove together from the Ku’Damm taxi. We were sitting in the subway across the street and you asked me for some chewing gum ”. And that part alone raises questions for some users.

Berlin: The note raises some questions – a few are not even clarified

Probably the most confusing thing is discussed in one of the top comments. “Huh, did you take a taxi or subway now?” Asks one. It is not entirely clear in which order the potential lovebirds got to know each other better. One reader, however, is disappointed by the author: “Rode a taxi together, sat across the street in the subway, asked about chewing gum … How many more chances do you need?”.

But not only that causes the confusion, the next part also arouses many fantasies. “I would like to see you again. If you recognize yourself in holey Nikes and catlessness, then write to me ”. The person addressed will surely know what is meant. But some users are worried about the word “catlessness”.

Berlin: As confusing as the note may seem, there is still encouragement

“And what’s the point of catlessness? Who wants a cat? Has someone lost their cat? * That * would really interest me “, it says in a comment. And a few others address this neologism. A “cat allergy” is suspected behind this, or simply the condition when you do not have a cat.

At the end of the slip there is even a separate e-mail for this situation. “Erstermaiinmoabit @ …..”. “Made a special email for this? What? ”They wonder. Most of the comments, however, find the attempt extremely sweet.

It seems really important to someone to meet the person again. Hopefully the two will find each other.

