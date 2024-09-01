It is Saturday, August 31, 2024, the Eagles of America and the Cruz Azul Sky Machine They star in another edition of the young classic. This match corresponds to the sixth day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams faced each other was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament. At that time, the duel took place on the Azteca stadium pitch, and América won 1-0, becoming two-time champions of Mexican soccer.
América started the match winning with a goal from Brian Rodríguez in the seventeenth minute of the first half. However, in the dying moments of the first half, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Ángel Sepúlveda turned the score around, and Cruz Azul is winning 2-1.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Erik Lira
Midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Ignacio Rivero, Lolo Farevelli, Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Ángel Sepúlveda and Giorgos Giakoumakis
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Nestor Araujo, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, Cristian Borja
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Brian Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez, Henry Martin
América will face Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, while Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste will visit León FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
